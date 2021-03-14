 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Restaurant Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Review

Potluck Hawker Eatery masters dine-in and takeout

Alexandra Gill
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The 18-seat restaurant (down from 32) is as cute as a button.

Courtesy of Potluck Hawker Eatery

Potluck Hawker Eatery

  • Location: 3424 Cambie St., Vancouver
  • Website: potluckyvr.ca
  • Phone: 604-423-9344
  • Prices: Snacks and sweets, $7 to $14; shared plates, rice and noodles, $16 to $25; frequent large-format specials.
  • Cuisine: Southeast Asian street food
  • Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Takeout: UberEats or pre-ordered pickup through websites; frequent family style specials.
  • Additional information: Call for reservations (recommended); no patio; contact-tracing collection needs to be tightened.

The one thing I’ve learned about eating out in Vancouver in the time of a pandemic is that some restaurants have excelled at takeout and some have done a great job of adapting their dine-in experience, but very few can do both well.

Potluck Hawker Eatery is one of the rarities.

This bright, bold, modern take on Southeast Asian street food markets is owned by Justin Cheung, the former chef at New Westminster’s Longtail Kitchen, and Dominic Sai, who worked there with him.

Story continues below advertisement

The menu is a frequently changing riot of cuisines, leaning heavily to Malaysia (where Mr. Cheung’s family is from), but reaching as far as the Philippines (the crispy pata, when available, sells out in a flash) and often brilliantly creative (the salted-egg-yolk fried-chicken sandwich is a handheld foodgasm that casual-dining connoisseurs will be telling their grandchildren about).

Open this photo in gallery

The potluck concept translated almost seamlessly into family style takeout.

Courtesy of Potluck Hawker Eatery

The 18-seat restaurant (down from 32) is as cute as a button. Metal stools and chairs are painted in a rainbow of colours and the bathrooms are covered in durian fruit-patterned wallpaper.

One side of the room is a wall-to-window pantry shelf stacked with Super Q Special palabok noodles, Koon Chun fine shrimp sauce and other cult-favourite kitchen essentials that are hard to source (and available for purchase if you ask).

The other is a plastic barrier separating the dining room from the walkway to the front counter, which sees a steady yet orderly stream of customers picking up takeout that can be ordered online in 15-minute intervals.

Unfortunately for them, they can’t try the new dine-in-only cocktails, which includes a terrific Thai milk tea spiked with coriander-and-peppercorn spiced rum.

The original idea was to offer a rotating potluck-style family menu featuring centerpiece dishes such as whole-fried fish fleshed out with snacks, salads, small sides and sambals.

COVID-19 threw a few wrenches in the plan. Mr. Sai got stuck in South Korea, the renovation slowed down and a spring opening was delayed until summer.

Story continues below advertisement

But to Mr. Cheung’s astonishment, the potluck concept translated almost seamlessly into family style takeout.

He first tested the waters at Thanksgiving, with a whole coconut-milk-fried chicken and Singaporean black-pepper crab feast. The surf-and-turf combo, which cost $200 and fed four to six people, came with all sorts of street-food fixings, including golden mantou buns and salted-egg-yolk polenta. He expected to sell 25 sets, but eventually had to cut off the pre-orders at 100.

Then came Christmas and the crab feast series, which included his sensational Dungeness chili crab – the claws flash-fried to tighten up the meat and the body filled with a thick, piquant tomato sauce swirled with egg.

Open this photo in gallery

You can order most of the regular menu for delivery through UberEats.

Courtesy of Potluck Hawker Eatery

For Lunar New Year, there was an eight-course smorgasbord with a whole hainanese chicken in truffled soybean sauce.

New Year’s rolled into Dine Out, during which I had the pleasure of ordering fried duck leg and salted-egg-yolk lobster dusted in a sweet-gingery house seasoning. Both were served in recyclable bento trays with separated sections for pickles, crispy anchovies and peanuts, coconut rice, a sambal-marinated boiled-and-fried egg and the restaurant’s own stellar versions of kale (deep-fried and coconut-creamed, the latter a voluptuous version of Filipino laing). The trays are a smart way of keeping each distinctive dish in its own sandbox, while also reducing waste.

My only concern is that with so many different menus and systems, there seems to be a lack of integration. The last time I visited, the contact-tracing information was being collected through a pop-up on the QR-code menu. It was actually quite annoying because the prompt popped up every time you looked at the menu and could actually be bypassed.

Story continues below advertisement

This is likely a problem for many restaurants that are trying to do everything and navigating a hodge-podge of platforms on the fly, but it’s a COVID safety gap that needs to be addressed.

Not in the mood for a feast? You can order most of the regular menu for delivery through UberEats.

The bestsellers include Mama Cheung’s Laksa, a rich and creamy curry variation with a swampy undertow of fermented shrimp (from the house-made chili rempah, which is much like a Malay sofrito and the base for several dishes). Fans of fish sauce will love its depth of funky flavour. Diners with more delicate palates will be surprised how fast they acclimatize to the aroma, which quickly mellows into citrusy soapiness from the addition of fresh laksa leaves.

Then there are the crispy free-range chicken wings glazed in the sweet, slow burn of caramelized fish sauce infused with pandan and dried chili.

And of course, I must tell you more about the salted-egg-yolk fried-chicken sandwich. I’ve had two different versions. Both contained juicy chicken thighs, marinated in coconut milk and rempah for 24 hours, dredged in tapioca flour, double-fried and spiked with butter-garlic salted egg yolk. And both were dressed with tangy green-mango slaw and a thick smear of sweet-and-sour tamarind jam.

The first sandwich was bundled in grilled milk bread and topped with crunchy, green-rice cereal. The second was squished between a brioche bun and served with Malaysian shaker fries – frozen crinkle cuts taken to the next level with a sprinkling of sugar, galangal powder, salt, chili and fried curry leaves.

Story continues below advertisement

I’m not sure which of the two sandwiches I liked better, but I know I didn’t leave a crumb on either plate.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies