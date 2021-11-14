The dining room of Phantom Creek Estates is perched on the Okanagan Valley outside Oliver, B.C.Lucas Oleniuk/The Globe and Mail

Name: The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates

Location: 4315 Black Sage Rd., Oliver, B.C.

Website: phantomcreekestates.com

Phone: 250-498-8367

Cuisine: Farm-to-table fine dining

Prices: Three-course menus, brunch $65 a person, dinner $75; wine pairings $30 to $40.

Additional information: Open for dinner Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., Sunday brunch at 11 a.m.; closing Dec. 19, reopening in February; summer patio; no delivery.

Don’t despair if your plans for an Okanagan wine holiday went up in wildfire flames last summer.

As I recently discovered on a satiating jaunt to the South Okanagan and Similkameen Valley, many wineries will remain open for winter.

And the south, which previously offered a dining landscape as arid as the climate, is awash in fantastic new culinary experiences.

No matter when you visit, be sure to include The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates, where I joyfully devoured one of the best meals I’ve eaten – anywhere – this year.

The estate itself, which opened in the summer of 2019 and is owned by Vancouver businessman Richter Bai, is a stunning spectacle of monumental ambition.

The terraced building, designed by noted winery architect John Taft, is subtly clad in pale-sand Egyptian limestone and studded with grand art installations, including two angelic winged sculptures by Taiwan’s Wu Ching Ju.

A dazzling reception area, which boasts three sleek tasting rooms and an outdoor amphitheatre, offers panoramic views of the Black Sage Bench and beyond.

Two of the estate’s five vineyards (Becker and Phantom Creek) have historic importance; all are now certified organic and are on their way to becoming biodynamic.

A state-of-art, gravity-fed winery equipped with huge Stockinger foudres and optical sorters, specializes in Bordeaux reds and Alsatian whites. It’s overseen by the new director of winemaking, Mark Beringer, (scion of the Napa Valley dynasty) and several international superstars including Olivier Humbrecht, France’s first Master of Wine.

The first time I visited Phantom Creek, around this time last year, I enjoyed the five-course Founder’s Cellar Experience in a glass-walled private room crowned with a custom Dale Chihuly chandelier.

The burrata is from Tanto Latte in Salmon Arm.Lucas Oleniuk/The Globe and Mail

Chef Sarah Fiore had just joined the winery, after a spending a year in New York working at the one-Michelin-starred Estela. Originally from Toronto, she started at Rob Gentile’s Buca Osteria & Enoteca as a high school co-op student and worked her way up to sous chef at Buca Yorkville.

Ms. Fiore, who is currently on leave (hopefully not for long), recruited sous chef Alessa Valdez, who also worked at Buca Yorkville, opened Toronto’s Alobar and was at Gusto 101 before moving to the Okanagan this year.

Ms. Fiore’s talent was obvious from my first bites of expertly rendered foie gras torchon and duck ballotine, both beautifully accented with stone-fruit preserves to showcase the big red wines.

But at the new restaurant, which opened in June, the two chefs have blossomed into a tight team, creating culinary works of art that are simply spectacular.

The dishes are gorgeously plated. A pear and kohlrabi salad looked like an elegant floral bouquet with wide, green-edged petals folded over charred starkrimson pears tossed in chardonnay vinaigrette. The delicate arrangement was set on a pedestal of creamed, nutmeg-scented marcona almonds and dusted in goat cheese.

They highlight fabulous local ingredients, including a gently weeping round of burrata from Tanto Latte in Salmon Arm, which was framed by layers of sugar pumpkin – charred wedges, roasted seeds and more wide petals (thinly shaved on a meat slicer and hot pickled with warm spices).

Exquisitely balanced flavours popped with bright acidity, such as tartly pickled Saskatoon berries that lifted a rich, red-wine-braised short rib. Or the standout poached albacore tuna, which was buttery, spicy, sweet and just wow with a punch of gingery vegan XO sauce (borrowed from Alobar).

The poached albacore tuna was buttery, spicy, sweet and just wow with a punch of gingery vegan XO sauce.Lucas Oleniuk/The Globe and Mail

Contrasting textures helped build unexpected flavours into mouth-dancing symphonies: crispy beef tendon added air-puffy chew and a peppery Espelette whip to paper-thin carpaccio dressed with quail yolk, caper berries and purple radish cress; the crunchy frills of grilled savoy cabbage rubbed with anchovy butter knocked poached ling cod finished with nori beurre blanc out of the park; velvety semifreddo churned with coconut cream, folded with blitzed nectarines and drizzled with habanero honey crackled to the last bite with crumbled amaretti.

There wasn’t a single dish that didn’t surprise and delight. The wine pairings were exquisite. Service was friendly and flawless.

In contrast to the rest of the art-dappled winery, the 40-seat dining room felt almost plainly understated – except for the view of the valley, which is breathtaking.

But with food this good, the focus on the plate is right where it should be.

Visitors can enjoy a private meal in the Founder's Cellar at Phantom Creek Estates.Lucas Oleniuk/The Globe and Mail

NEW, NOTABLE AND OPEN THIS WINTER

Critic-approved wine and dining experiences in the South Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys

LIQUIDITY WINES

Now under ownership by the Mark Anthony Group, the gallerylike winery in Okanagan Falls is featuring a Fred Herzog exhibit, expertly paired with artful small bites and two-course lunch and brunch tasting menus (mostly plant-forward and gluten free) by new chef Phil Tees.

DISTRICT WINE VILLAGE

A Canadian first, this outdoor wine mall set around a community crush pad in Oliver, B.C., is home to nine wineries, one brewery and a restaurant.

POPOLO

French chef Steeve Raye, who co-owned four restaurants in Vancouver including Café Régalade, has set up shop under the steeples of a renovated church, bringing hearty, fresh-made pasta and terrific baguettes to Oliver.

CHECKMATE ARTISANAL WINERY

The only winery in Canada to boast three 100-point wines has opened a strikingly modern new facility designed by Tom Kundig and recently filled the tasting room with a cosmopolitan tableau that feels like a chic lobby lounge in London.

THE BEAR THE FISH THE ROOT AND THE BERRY

Chef Murray McDonald, formerly of Newfoundland’s Fogo Inn, has elevated the restaurant at Osoyoo’s Spirit Ridge Resort with delicious modern renditions of Indigenous cuisine.

KLIPPERS ORGANIC ACRES

In addition to its award-winning Row 14 restaurant and Untangled Craft Cidery, this multi-tasking organic farm has recently opened the Marketplace Café, which makes outstanding croissants and house-roasted espresso. The spacious Guest Suites are a great place to rest your head

