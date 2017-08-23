Ten great meal ideas for leftover chicken

Chicken stock: Pull chicken off bones. Add the bones to your larger pot. Add some coarsely chopped up raw onions, carrots and celery and cover with water. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for an hour or two or until it has some flavour. Freeze what you don’t use in 1-cup bags.

Taco night: Heat up some oil in a cast-iron pan, add some taco seasoning and chopped onions. Stir in a half of a can of drained black beans. Shred the chicken and add to spices and beans. Sauté on medium heat until warm and slightly crispy on the edges. Serve with tortilla shells, sour cream and salsa.

Butter chicken: Chop the chicken, sauté some onion. Add the chicken, some bottled butter chicken sauce and warm. Add additional curry powder or coconut milk to vary the flavour. Serve over rice.

Pesto pasta: Sauté bits of leftover chicken with sliced cherry tomatoes and some pesto. Serve over noodles with grated parmesan.

Chicken noodle soup: Chop or shred the leftover chicken and add to chicken stock (homemade or store-bought), along with cubed carrots and peas. Boil some egg noodles in water and add to soup.



Stir-fried chicken: Pull chicken breasts off the bones and cut in strips. Heat oil in your smaller frying pan and add onions or leeks and a smashed clove of garlic. Add in any cooked or raw vegetables, cut in small pieces. Toss together. Add chicken and finish with 1/4 cup chicken stock, water or leftover gravy and 1 tbsp butter. Season with salt and pepper.

Ramen 2.0: Add leftover chicken to instant ramen. Make it better by adding an egg, some spinach or other veggies.

Pulled chicken: Pull chicken off the bone and shred. Mix together 1/4 cup of your favourite BBQ sauce, 2 tsp mustard, 2 chopped green onions and stir in chicken. Reheat in the microwave or on top of the stove. Slather on a soft roll or in a tortilla.

Chicken salad: Mix chopped chicken with mayonnaise (Hellman’s, please), curry paste, cut grapes and almonds. Serve in lettuce cups or on grainy bread.

Salad bowl: Boil some quinoa or your favourite grain. Layer grains on bottom of a bowl, then top with vegetables (leftovers are great for this) such as sliced onions, mushrooms, edamame or grated carrot. Layer in meat and fresh herbs such as basil, mint and/or cilantro. Add your favourite Asian dressing.





