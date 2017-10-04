The digital revolution is coming for your liquor cabinet

In the mix

Somabar, price on request through www.somabar.com.



Somabar, the first robotic bartending appliance, puts advanced mixology at your fingertips. The unit, which has over 300 drinks in its database, creates customized cocktails, dispensing them into your glass via six BPA-free pods you fill with your favourite spirits and mixes. There's even a bitters button.

Foam party

Why buy a six-pack of your favourite ale when you can brew your own fresh batch with Minibrew, a countertop home brewing unit that produces craft beer in as few as five days? Beer conditions can be tracked via an app, and it comes with tiny kegs, so you can switch from an IPA to a pilsner mid-week.

Super soaker

Sansaire Immersion Circulator, $269.99 through www.bestbuy.ca.



Sous vide machines (small appliances that allow you to heat ingredients in sealed pouches submerged in a hot water bath) are becoming a go-to gadget for concocting craft cocktails. Pro bartenders employ them to create flavoured syrups and flash barrel age spirits, techniques that can be adopted by novice mixologists, too.

