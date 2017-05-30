Jason Bangerter

Executive chef, Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa in Cambridge, Ont.

At Langdon Hall, a Relais and Châteaux property, chef Jason Bangerter finds inspiration just by looking out the window to the kitchen garden. Having trained at George Brown College and cooked in kitchens across Europe, Bangerter’s return to the terroir he grew up in, and his relationships with local growers and producers, makes the fine-dining experience at Langdon Hall more approachable than pretentious – and uniquely Ontarian. “I’d probably fill a container with clean foraged and garden vegetables from the property of Langdon Hall,” Bangerter says. “And head to the Niagara escarpment or outside my hometown of Milton. Those are pretty magical spots – my wife and kids, our husky and I, hike and bike at both.”

Picnic spots

Bangerter’s picks are the Niagara Escarpment by the falls at Hilton Falls, on the rocks at Rattlesnake Point or a lavender field down Highway 25, outside Milton.

In Jason’s basket

A nice chunk of Ontario cheddar or Upper Canada Cheese Country Niagara Gold cheese

Niagara prosciutto, or a pot of Murray’s Farm Heritage chicken liver parfait

Apples from Chudleigh’s Farm

Fresh baguette or some other fancy loaves from Blackbird Baking Co.

Fresh strawberries from Springridge Farm

A container of foraged and garden vegetables from Langdon Hall, peppery watercress from the stream, crunchy radishes, carrots and pole beans

A jar of some kind of pickles, ramps, beets, navet (turnip) or cucumbers

Half bottles of Tawse Spark sparkling wine (it makes a nice six pack)

Jug of Orange Snail Brewers Iron Pig pale ale

Dana Ewart



Chef and co-owner of Joy Road Catering in the Okanagan Valley, B.C.

Joy Road Catering specializes in cuisine du terroir, or food of the earth, and excels at alfresco dining, hosting regular vineyard dinners at wineries as well as God’s Mountain Estate villa. The company is also sought-after for weddings, exquisite picnics and barbecues, allowing guests to enjoy meals sourced from their stunning surroundings. “We’ve tailored our workplace to embrace the great outdoors,” says chef Dana Ewart, Joy Road’s co-owner (with chef Cam Smith). “It’s who Cam and I have always been, wherever we have lived. In Montreal, we spent our weekends foraging for wild mushrooms in different parts of Quebec; in Toronto, we would flee the city to collect wild ramps. Here, the grapes grow outside, the winemaking for a large part happens outside, all of our food grows outside – why not enjoy your meal out of doors, too?”



Picnic spots

Ewart offers these suggestions for an outdoor lunch locale: “Walk up Munsen Mountain for a view of Okanagan Lake, the mountains and vineyards, meander through the vineyards and orchards on the old Kettle Valley Railway Trail out to the old trestle, or sit in the Penticton Art Gallery’s Japanese garden.”

In Dana’s basket

Anything from the Penticton Farmers’ Market, open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (go early if you want to snag some of her galettes)

Seasonal Okanagan fruit, her top choices are nectarines and raspberries

A bunch of baby rainbow carrots or heirloom French breakfast radishes

Cheese from Upper Bench Estate Winery and Creamery, the King Cole blue is delicious with local pears and market honeycomb

Terrine, rillette or cured sausage, or chorizo would be delicious with Okanagan apples

Summerland’s Dominion Cider, Naramata Cider’s Cider Maker’s Select, local brews from Cannery Brewing Co, or a rosé or Viognier from TH Wines

Blair Lebsack



Chef and co-owner of RGE RD in Edmonton

Chef Blair Lebsack of Edmonton’s RGE RD (an abbreviation of the north-south survey roads that map out rural Western Canada) is driven by the flavours of the prairies. The bricks-and-mortar restaurant began as a series of roving farm dinners that still have a huge following, and at events you’ll often find Lebsack working on makeshift prep tables and cooking in handmade cob ovens out in open farm fields, connecting people at the table with the source of their meals. “This is where we encourage people to get to know their local butchers, bakers, pastry makers, farmers and restaurants,” Lebsack says. “I love outdoor dining. It makes for a great meal, but more than that it builds a wonderful memory. Location and company all lend to the experience.”

Picnic spot

Lebsack recommends the old Royal Alberta Museum grounds overlooking the Edmonton river valley.

In Blair’s basket

Four Whistle Farm duck rillette

Brassica mustard

Gold Forest Grains mountain bread with sour cherry compote

Heritage tomatoes with homemade ricotta, first-press canola oil, sea salt and sprouted wheat berries

Smoked pork loin with corn and red chili relish, arugula and scarlet frills salad

Canelé (small french pastry with caramelized crust and soft custard middle)

Blindman Brewing Kettle Sour from Lacombe, Alta.

