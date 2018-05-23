 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Alamos Seleccion Malbec 2014, Argentina

Wine Review

Alamos Seleccion Malbec 2014, Argentina

Beppi Crosariol
For Subscribers

Full and ripe, with the plush quality of a heavy blanket thanks to its sweet ripeness. Lots of plum and blackberry fruit and a little love-bite of spice to pick things up on the finish. Good value. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta, $17.99 in Manitoba ($15.99 until May 31), $23.99 in New Brunswick, $28.98 in Prince Edward Island, $22 in Nova Scotia, $31.16 in Newfoundland.

  • Year: 2014
  • Region: Mendoza
  • Varietal: Malbec
  • Price: $16.95

rating out of 100

88

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.