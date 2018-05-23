Alamos Seleccion Malbec 2014, Argentina

Full and ripe, with the plush quality of a heavy blanket thanks to its sweet ripeness. Lots of plum and blackberry fruit and a little love-bite of spice to pick things up on the finish. Good value. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta, $17.99 in Manitoba ($15.99 until May 31), $23.99 in New Brunswick, $28.98 in Prince Edward Island, $22 in Nova Scotia, $31.16 in Newfoundland.
- Year: 2014
- Region: Mendoza
- Varietal: Malbec
- Price: $16.95
