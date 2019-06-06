Alejandro Fernandez, best known for the label called Pesquera, has for decades been a standard-bearer for the wines of Ribera del Duero in Spain. This red was sourced from a wider swath of territory in Castilla y Leon, the large region that encompasses tiny Ribera del Duero. It’s not his top wine but it’s impressive for the money, medium-full-bodied, gutsy and showing great depth of flavour, with aromatic oak wafting over ripe plum-prune fruit, vanilla, dark chocolate, coconut and spices. The tannins are supple and creamy. Ready to drink, the wine should continue to mature well for two or three years. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta.
- Year: 2011
- Region: Castilla y Leon
- Varietal: Tempranillo
- Price: $21.95
- Rating: 90 out of 100