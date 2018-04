Very light, at just 10-per-cent alcohol, this is subtly off-dry. Imagine fresh Thompson seedless table grapes topped with dried grass and a drop of honey. A casual, easy-to-quaff white that’s well-suited to the outdoors. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Vinho Verde

Vinho Verde Varietal: White blend

White blend Price: $8.90