Wine Reviews Angels Gate Muscato 2017, Ontario

Wine Review

Angels Gate Muscato 2017, Ontario

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Curious name. “Muscato” is a mash-up of two words for the same grape, France’s muscat and Italy’s moscato. These days it’s the Italian word that’s winning a huge legion of fans, notably in the music and fashion worlds. True to form, this is off-dry, cheerfully aromatic and low in alcohol, at 10 per cent. And it tastes a little like tinned fruit salad with white table grapes that have steeped in light white wine – a veritable white sangria. Winemaker Philip Dowell, an Australian native, has crafted it all with fine balance. Great for moderately spicy Asian fare. Available direct, angelsgatewinery.com.

  • Year: 2017
  • Region: Niagara
  • Varietal: Moscato
  • Price: $16.95

rating out of 100

90

Beppi Crosariol
Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Beppi Crosariol is a columnist for The Globe and Mail.
