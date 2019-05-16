Curious name. “Muscato” is a mash-up of two words for the same grape, France’s muscat and Italy’s moscato. These days it’s the Italian word that’s winning a huge legion of fans, notably in the music and fashion worlds. True to form, this is off-dry, cheerfully aromatic and low in alcohol, at 10 per cent. And it tastes a little like tinned fruit salad with white table grapes that have steeped in light white wine – a veritable white sangria. Winemaker Philip Dowell, an Australian native, has crafted it all with fine balance. Great for moderately spicy Asian fare. Available direct, angelsgatewinery.com.
- Year: 2017
- Region: Niagara
- Varietal: Moscato
- Price: $16.95