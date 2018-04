Full-bodied, open-knit and ready to drink (though it should cellar well for another 15 years). The 2012 Pian Delle Vigne displays a core of dried-cherry fruit, with well-integrated vanilla-oak richness and seductive leather, tobacco and earthy notes. Good, tangy energy, too. Available in Ontario at the below price, various prices in Alberta, $53.75 in Quebec, $64.99 in New Brunswick, $68.89 in Prince Edward Island.

Year: 2012

2012 Region: Tuscany

Tuscany Varietal: Sangiovese

Sangiovese Price: $64.95