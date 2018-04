Remarkable that this could be made from the same grape as the typical Italian pinot grigio (which it is). There’s a wealth of flavour and complexity here, which is to say it’s anything but a mindless thirst-quencher. Medium-bodied and plump, with fleshy pear and notes of lemon, ginger and honey as well as a hint of flintiness. Available at the above price in Ontario, $24.70 in Newfoundland.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Marlborough

Marlborough Varietal: Pinot gris

Pinot gris Price: $19.95