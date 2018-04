It’s pushing 13, but this red from the Ribera del Duero looks curiously youthful. No brickish tinge around the edges. Not rusty in the least. And it tastes relatively fresh. Smooth, chunky and earthy, with fine, chalky tannins and the slightest trace of nutty, oloroso sherry. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.

2005 Region: Ribera del Duero

Red blend Price: $22.95