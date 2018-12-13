Belcanto di Bellussi Extra Dry Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Italy

“Extra-dry” in sparkling wine refers to one level sweeter than bone-dry (or brut). So, expect a dollop of discernible sugar here, which helps give the mousse a creamier feel. This is big on pear and apple, with a lightly chalky grip. Soft yet with well-tuned acidity. Available in Ontario.

Region: Veneto

Veneto Varietal: Glera

Glera Price: $21.95