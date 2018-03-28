Blue Mountain Chardonnay 2016, British Columbia

It would be tough to find a better chardonnay for the money. Blue Mountain takes elaborate care to strike the balance between flavour depth and freshness. This 2016 was fermented and matured both in stainless steel and wood, with the latter proportion, 70-per-cent, spending 10 months on its lees in new to three-year-old French oak barrels. Just 10-per-cent saw malolactic fermentation. Silky and vibrant, the wine suggests peach and lemon, with toasty-smoky depth and Chablis-style minerality. Versatile at the table. Available direct, bluemountainwinery.com, and at select private stores in the West.

