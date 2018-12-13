Blue Mountain Gold Label Brut, British Columbia

Very dry around the edges and on the finish yet with a sweet centre suggesting lemon curd and apple. Highly effervescent and bready, with a gently chalky texture and fine balance, ending with light toastiness. Available direct and at select private stores in the West; bluemountainwinery.com.

Region: Okanagan Valley

Okanagan Valley Varietal: Sparkling blend

Sparkling blend Price: $27.90