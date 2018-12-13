Boizel Grand Vintage Champagne 2007, France

Honey, nuts and yeast on the nose, signalling this has spent some years in bottle. By the vintage date, one can verify that it has. Rich and deeply flavoured, it offers up tangy apple-pear pastry and lemon curd, with the honey and nuts re-emerging on the palate. Lots of autolytic character and lovely maturity. A vintage bubbly in very good condition. Drink now. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2007

2007 Region: Champagne

Champagne Varietal: Sparkling blend

Sparkling blend Price: $94.95