 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bottega Bacur Distilled Dry Gin, Italy

Wine Review

Bottega Bacur Distilled Dry Gin, Italy

Beppi Crosariol
For Subscribers

The bottle is striking – squat, relatively small and coated in shiny, copper-coloured metallic foil. Ditto for the fat cork stopper, making the whole thing vaguely resemble Tik-Tok, the cute robot from Return to Oz.

Bottega has long stood out for packaging design; its other products include sparkling wines with similarly flashy, reflective bottle coatings. Here the colour is designed to evoke the metal of its pot stills, used in the region for grappas and digestivos.

This is dry, juniper-forward gin, fresher than most in the London-dry style thanks to what seems to be a stronger reliance on herbs and citrus versus spices or roots. Juniper’s evergreen profile combines with two other prominent botanicals, sage leaves and lemon zest, for a clean, bright, invigorating character. Bottled at 40-per-cent alcohol, it’s reasonably smooth and moderate in weight.

Story continues below advertisement

Note: The bottle contains 500 millilitres, not the standard 750, so consider this a superpremium product. But it’s a sipping gin, best enjoyed simply over ice (preferably one cube or two at most) rather than in a long cocktail. When my bottle runs dry, I plan to reuse and refill it with something of commensurate value, like, say, liquid gold.

  • Price:  $39.95/500 ml

rating out of 100

91

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.