Boya Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Chile

More spices and herbs than grass in this lean, tart sauvignon blanc. It leads off with a nose of green bell pepper and celery seed. On the palate it’s crisp, replaying the aromatic greenery along with lemon zest and white pepper. For light vegetarian and seafood dishes. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Leyda Valley

Leyda Valley Varietal: Sauvignon blanc

Sauvignon blanc Price: $14.95