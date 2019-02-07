Burmester 20-Year-Old Tawny Port, Portugal

Sweet port rarely tastes this delectably dry. Sublimely balanced and energetic, Burmester’s 20-year tawny is uncommonly juicy and unfolds with a big essence of roasted nuts followed by dried fruit and a wealth of spices that help keep things lively. Tawny port has always shared a flavour spectrum with aged sherry, and this fortified Portuguese beauty could almost be mistaken for a Spaniard. Made for current consumption. Available in Ontario.

Region: Douro Valley

Douro Valley Varietal: Fortified red blend

Fortified red blend Price: $58.95