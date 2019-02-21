 Skip to main content

Wine Reviews Ca’ del Monte Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore 2013, Italy

Wine Review

Ca’ del Monte Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore 2013, Italy

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Medium-full-bodied, ripe and open-knit, this is relatively savoury ripasso (hooray) that displays soft tannins and hints of leather, smoke and spices along with supple berry fruit. A good red for saucy red-meat dishes or roast game or lamb. Available in Ontario.

  • Year: 2013
  • Region: Veneto, Italy
  • Varietal: Corvina Blend
  • Price: $20.95

88

Beppi Crosariol
Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Beppi Crosariol is a columnist for The Globe and Mail.
Comments

