Ca’ del Monte Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore 2013, Italy

Medium-full-bodied, ripe and open-knit, this is relatively savoury ripasso (hooray) that displays soft tannins and hints of leather, smoke and spices along with supple berry fruit. A good red for saucy red-meat dishes or roast game or lamb. Available in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Year: 2013

2013 Region: Veneto, Italy

Veneto, Italy Varietal: Corvina Blend

Corvina Blend Price: $20.95