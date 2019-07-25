 Skip to main content

Wine Reviews Ca’ Rugate San Michele Soave Classico 2017, Italy

Wine Review

Ca’ Rugate San Michele Soave Classico 2017, Italy

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Time was when Soave was stuck in a rut. The northern Italian zone had become synonymous with bland, watery whites enjoyed by the carafe mainly in cheesy old-school Italian restaurants, at least in North America. Quality is up dramatically. Here’s an example – at a still-reasonable price.

Medium-bodied and flavourful, with pure pear and red-apple fruit, with a lovely lemony zip. Excellent balance. Versatile with food. Available in Ontario at the below price, various prices in Alta.

  • Year: 2017
  • Region: Soave, Italy
  • Varietal: Garganega
  • Price: $15.95

rating out of 100

89

Beppi Crosariol
Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Beppi Crosariol is a columnist for The Globe and Mail.
