Time was when Soave was stuck in a rut. The northern Italian zone had become synonymous with bland, watery whites enjoyed by the carafe mainly in cheesy old-school Italian restaurants, at least in North America. Quality is up dramatically. Here’s an example – at a still-reasonable price.
Medium-bodied and flavourful, with pure pear and red-apple fruit, with a lovely lemony zip. Excellent balance. Versatile with food. Available in Ontario at the below price, various prices in Alta.
- Year: 2017
- Region: Soave, Italy
- Varietal: Garganega
- Price: $15.95