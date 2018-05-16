Castello di Querceto Il Picchio Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2013, Italy

Awesome Chianti, this belongs to the top-tier Gran Selezione designation, a sort of super-riserva. At almost five years, it’s beautifully evolved, with supple and ripe flavours of luscious plum and cherry supported by well-integrated vanilla oak. Mushrooms are just starting to poke up through the forest floor. The tannins are gently sticky under the tongue and the finish is salty and bright. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2013
- Region: Tuscany
- Varietal: Red blend
- Price: $47.95
