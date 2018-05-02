Cathedral Cellar Shiraz 2014, South Africa

Full and meaty – the latter in textural terms as well as flavour profile. Plum jam, smoky bacon and cedar set against a pleasantly gritty texture. Good value, and a good choice for grilled meats. Available in Ontario.

Grilled meats Price: $16.95