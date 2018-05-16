Charles de Sarpe 2000, France

This wine’s almost old enough to qualify for its own age-of-majority card. It’s not often one comes across an 18-year-old at a liquor store. Praise be. It delivers what it should, too. A grand cru from Saint-Émilion, it’s fully evolved and open-armed, with notes of prune, strawberry, leather, incense and beef broth. For those who like their wines on the mature side. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2000
- Region: Bordeaux
- Varietal: Red blend
- Price: $84.95
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.