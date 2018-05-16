Charles de Sarpe 2000, France

This wine’s almost old enough to qualify for its own age-of-majority card. It’s not often one comes across an 18-year-old at a liquor store. Praise be. It delivers what it should, too. A grand cru from Saint-Émilion, it’s fully evolved and open-armed, with notes of prune, strawberry, leather, incense and beef broth. For those who like their wines on the mature side. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2000

2000 Region: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $84.95