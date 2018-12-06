Château Bonnet 2016, France

Château Bonnet is a standard-bearer for affordable white Bordeaux. This is a mix of sauvignon blanc, sémillon and muscadelle, blended in such a way as to tame sauvignon’s greener, more herbaceous side, though thankfully not so much as to obscure the lovely dried-grass aromatics here. Behind the prominent grapefruit and tropical-fruit essence is a welcome note of stony minerality. Good buy. Available in Ontario at the price below, $16.45 in Quebec.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Varietal: White blend

White blend Price: $16.95