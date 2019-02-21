Château Cantenac 2014, France

Very dry and firm, this is a blend of 80-per-cent merlot and 20-per-cent cabernet franc from Saint-Émilion in Bordeaux. Medium-full, it’s crisp and dusty, with nuances of plum, roasted nut, cedar and pencil shavings, and solid, youthful tannins. Worth cellaring for another three to five years. Perfect for medium-rare beef or lamb. Available in Ontario for $34.95, various prices in Alta, $35.75 in Que., $39.99 in N.S.

