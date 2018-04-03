 Skip to main content

Château de Nages Vieilles Vignes Costières de Nîmes 2015, France

Beppi Crosariol
I’ve read some Canadian reviews of this wine. I disagree with all of them. I side more with an American assessment: It’s great for the money. Full-bodied, creamy, smooth and polished, it offers up impressive complexity, as in dark chocolate, generously soft cherry-like fruit, leather, licorice, lavender, smoked thyme and rosemary. An approachable red Rhône, it should be consumed over the next three years. Available in Ontario at the price below, $18.60 in Quebec.

  • Year: 2015
  • Region: Rhône Valley
  • Varietal: Red blend
  • Price: $19.95

90

