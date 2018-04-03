Château de Nages Vieilles Vignes Costières de Nîmes 2015, France

I’ve read some Canadian reviews of this wine. I disagree with all of them. I side more with an American assessment: It’s great for the money. Full-bodied, creamy, smooth and polished, it offers up impressive complexity, as in dark chocolate, generously soft cherry-like fruit, leather, licorice, lavender, smoked thyme and rosemary. An approachable red Rhône, it should be consumed over the next three years. Available in Ontario at the price below, $18.60 in Quebec.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Rhône Valley

Rhône Valley Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $19.95