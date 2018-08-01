Château des Charmes Aligoté 2017, Ontario

One does not see much aligoté outside Burgundy (and not much within Burgundy, for that matter). Think of this one as an alternative to unoaked chardonnay, or as the winery likes to consider it, a pinot grigio alternative. Crisp, medium-bodied and clean, it offers notes of green apple, pear, lemon and a stone-like aromatic quality. A cheerful warm-weather sipper. Available at Ontario LCBO stores (on sale for $14.95 until Aug. 19), at the Niagara winery and the winery’s Ottawa retail boutique; fromtheboscfamily.com.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Niagara

Niagara Varietal: Aligoté

Aligoté Price: $15.95

rating out of 100 88



