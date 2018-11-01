Château Fontenelles Cuvée Renaissance Corbières 2015, France

Full-bodied and full of dark fruit and raspberry. Very dry, with pleasantly sticky tannins, a Fruittella-like chewy-candy flavour and accents of rosemary, lavender and light spice. Great now but could reward up to six years in the cellar. Try with lamb or burgers. Available in Ontario at the price below, $21.75 in Quebec.

Year: 2015

Region: Midi

Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $20.95