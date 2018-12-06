Château Hyot 2014, France

A very proper, structured red Bordeaux at an attractive price. Medium-full and well-ripened, this offers up notes of cassis and mint as well as a whiff of forest floor owing to four years of maturity. Fruity, woodsy and drinking well now. Available in Ontario at the price below, $18.30 in Quebec.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $16.95