Château La Tour de Mons 2008, France

Yippie! Ten years old and going strong. A cru Bourgeois from Margaux, this red Bordeaux is in great shape, exhibiting the right sorts of secondary notes for its age. Full and ripe, it comes with gently chalky tannins and notes of cassis, tobacco, damp underbrush and warm spice. Drink it over the next five years. A great find. Available at Ontario Vintages stores.
- Year: 2008
- Region: Bordeaux
- Varietal: Red blend
- Price: $52.95
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.