Château La Tour de Mons 2008, France

Yippie! Ten years old and going strong. A cru Bourgeois from Margaux, this red Bordeaux is in great shape, exhibiting the right sorts of secondary notes for its age. Full and ripe, it comes with gently chalky tannins and notes of cassis, tobacco, damp underbrush and warm spice. Drink it over the next five years. A great find. Available at Ontario Vintages stores.

Year: 2008

2008 Region: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $52.95