Château La Tour de Mons 2008, France

Beppi Crosariol
Yippie! Ten years old and going strong. A cru Bourgeois from Margaux, this red Bordeaux is in great shape, exhibiting the right sorts of secondary notes for its age. Full and ripe, it comes with gently chalky tannins and notes of cassis, tobacco, damp underbrush and warm spice. Drink it over the next five years. A great find. Available at Ontario Vintages stores.

  • Year: 2008
  • Region: Bordeaux
  • Varietal: Red blend
  • Price: $52.95

rating out of 100

92

