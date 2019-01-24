Château Labarrade Cahors Malbec 2016, France

Cahors is the region. Malbec is the grape, which is traditional to Cahors but these days more famous in Argentina. Fair to say, though, that French-grown malbec tends to taste like a different variety, sturdier and with drier tannins than the smoothly fruity profile of Argentina. This one’s full-bodied and very dry, with sound ripeness displaying plum-like fruit, bitter cocoa and aromatic spice. Decant it and serve with juicy or saucy red-meat dishes, or cellar it for up to six years. An authentic and offbeat French red at a fair price. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Cahors
- Varietal: Malbec
- Price: $13.95
