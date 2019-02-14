Château Lamothe de Haux 2017, France

Light-bodied, very dry and slightly oily, this is a good example of white Bordeaux for the money, a blend of sauvignon blanc, sémillon and muscadelle. Tropical fruit and lemon lead the way, met by subtle straw, grass and lanolin. The wine finishes crisp, with refreshing bitterness. Available in Ontario at the price below, $17 in Quebec, $18.99 in New Brunswick, $17.99 in Nova Scotia.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Varietal: White blend

White blend Price: $16.95