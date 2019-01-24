Château L’Argenteyre 2015, France

A Cru Bourgeois, this red displays textbook Médoc character in a tight, medium-bodied, bone-dry package. Flavour-wise it suggests cassis, maraschino cherry and dried leaves along with more graphite than an overloaded classroom pencil sharpener. Well-structured, it would make a fine accompaniment to steak or roast beef. Drink it over the next four years. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $22.95