Château Tourans 2014, France

Wine Review

Château Tourans 2014, France

Beppi Crosariol
A blend of mainly merlot with a splash of cabernet franc. Bracingly dry and almost salty, showing sturdy structure thanks to firm tannins. There’s an openness to the cassis and tangy-plum fruit, however, with supporting notes of graphite, cigar box and leather. Elegant and accessible now, it should continue to improve for up to six years. Available in Ontario.

  • Year: 2014
  • Region: Bordeaux
  • Varietal: Red blend
  • Price: $34.95

91

