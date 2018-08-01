Château Tourans 2014, France

A blend of mainly merlot with a splash of cabernet franc. Bracingly dry and almost salty, showing sturdy structure thanks to firm tannins. There’s an openness to the cassis and tangy-plum fruit, however, with supporting notes of graphite, cigar box and leather. Elegant and accessible now, it should continue to improve for up to six years. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $34.95