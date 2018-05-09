Corazon Anejo Single Estate Tequila, Mexico

Golden-amber in colour, this is one nutty tequila. Nutty as in flavour not as in weird or crazy. Time in wood has all but erased the classic vegetal character of unaged tequila, imparting satisfyingly chewy density and notes of vanilla, warm spice, caramel and, yes, toasted nuts. Rich and mellow, it would be wasted in a margarita or otherwise mixed. Sip it neat and save your limes for Corona beer if you need a chaser in the hot sun. Available in Ontario at the above price, $54.99 in Manitoba.

Price: $56.75