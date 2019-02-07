Coudoulet de Beaucastel Côtes du Rhône 2016, France

It’s designated “Côtes du Rhône”, but it drinks more like a Châteauneuf-du-Pape, the appellation literally next door. This 2016 Coudoulet, from the great Châteauneuf producer Beaucastel, is more concentrated than most red Côtes du Rhône, with notes of cherry, strawberry and damp earth carried on a velvety texture and energized by lively acidity. Licorice and lavender round out the picture. Worth cellaring up to a decade. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Rhône Valley
- Varietal: Red blend
- Price: $29.95
