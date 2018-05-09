Domaine Bègue-Mathiot Vaillons Chablis 2014, France

A terrific premier cru. This small-lot chardonnay displays classic Chablis tension on a medium-bodied frame, with notes of red apple, stone and brine. Available in limited quantities in just nine Ontario stores. For locations and quantities, visit lcbo.com.
- Year: 2014
- Region: Burgundy
- Varietal: Chardonnay
- Price: $37.95
