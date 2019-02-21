Domaine Naturaliste Floris Chardonnay 2015, Australia

Here’s a New World chardonnay with the depth and profile one might sooner expect from the better vineyards of Burgundy than from a land clear on the other side of the planet. It’s from Margaret River, in remote Western Australia near Perth. Full-bodied, it’s succulent and fleshy, with reductive barrel characters and perfectly ripe fruit suggesting grilled pineapple and peach along with buttered popcorn. A gem. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Western Australia

Western Australia Varietal: Chardonnay

Chardonnay Price: $33.95