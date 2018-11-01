Echeverria Gran Reserva Syrah 2015, Chile

Genuine syrah flavour in a classic Rhône style, with a fat, ripe core that lets us know we’re in sunny Chile. Luscious and meaty, this red offers up a smooth texture and chunky profile, with flavours of plum, roast-beef jus, licorice and cracked pepper. Mouth-watering and long on the finish. A big bargain. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Maipo Valley

Maipo Valley Varietal: Syrah

Syrah Price: $15.95