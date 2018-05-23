Elderton Barossa Shiraz 2015, Australia

Sweetly ripe and concentrated, this is a potent, virile red, though with a happy-fruit face. Sweet jam and tangy plum assisted by vanilla and hints of pepper and mint. Nice for grilled lamb. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices at select British Columbia and Alberta private stores, $28.99 in Manitoba.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Barossa Valley

Barossa Valley Varietal: Shiraz

Shiraz Food pairing: Grilled lamb

Grilled lamb Price: $24.95