Medium-bodied, very dry and tangy, with a slightly grainy texture. The flavours hint at tart plum, blackberry and mint. This is relatively lean, bright merlot versus the more classically smooth and rounded style often associated with the grape. More of a food wine than a bridal-shower quaffer. Well-priced. And it’s organic. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: San Antonio Valley

San Antonio Valley Varietal: Merlot

Merlot Price: $12.95