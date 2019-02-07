Evel Tinto 2014, Portugal

Bargain alert. Full-bodied, sweetly ripe yet dry, this juicy Douro Valley red offers up red plum, blackberry, lively spice and tobacco in a moderately oaked package. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta, $14.95 in Quebec.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Douro Valley

Douro Valley Varietal: Touriga nacional

Touriga nacional Price: $13.95