 Skip to main content

Exultet Estates Royal Road Recipe 2016, Ontario

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Wine Review

Exultet Estates Royal Road Recipe 2016, Ontario

Beppi Crosariol
For Subscribers

Catchy name. “Recipe” doesn’t crop up much on wine labels. Of course not. Winemakers, particularly those striving for Burgundian-style purity and delicacy, like to play up terroir and suggest that there’s been virtually no manipulation of fruit on its way from vineyard to bottle. But the Prince Edward County vintner here, Gerry Spinosa, clearly knows how to gently coax fruit along on that wondrous journey. Fans of red Burgundy would be impressed. This is elegant pinot, with an almost sticky texture that seems surprising given the wine’s light hue. The 2016 season was dry, which no doubt helped with concentration as well as the sweet, brambly fruit and tiny tug from tannins. Subtle notes of caramel, baking spices and toast hold their proper place in the background of this smartly oaked red. Available at select Ontario LCBO stores and direct from the winery, exultet.ca.

  • Year: 2016
  • Region: Prince Edward County
  • Varietal: Pinot noir
  • Price: $39.95

rating out of 100

91


Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.