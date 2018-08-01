Exultet Estates Royal Road Recipe 2016, Ontario

Catchy name. “Recipe” doesn’t crop up much on wine labels. Of course not. Winemakers, particularly those striving for Burgundian-style purity and delicacy, like to play up terroir and suggest that there’s been virtually no manipulation of fruit on its way from vineyard to bottle. But the Prince Edward County vintner here, Gerry Spinosa, clearly knows how to gently coax fruit along on that wondrous journey. Fans of red Burgundy would be impressed. This is elegant pinot, with an almost sticky texture that seems surprising given the wine’s light hue. The 2016 season was dry, which no doubt helped with concentration as well as the sweet, brambly fruit and tiny tug from tannins. Subtle notes of caramel, baking spices and toast hold their proper place in the background of this smartly oaked red. Available at select Ontario LCBO stores and direct from the winery, exultet.ca.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Prince Edward County

Prince Edward County Varietal: Pinot noir

Pinot noir Price: $39.95

rating out of 100 91



