Exultet Estates Royal Road Recipe 2016, Ontario

Catchy name. “Recipe” doesn’t crop up much on wine labels. Of course not. Winemakers, particularly those striving for Burgundian-style purity and delicacy, like to play up terroir and suggest that there’s been virtually no manipulation of fruit on its way from vineyard to bottle. But the Prince Edward County vintner here, Gerry Spinosa, clearly knows how to gently coax fruit along on that wondrous journey. Fans of red Burgundy would be impressed. This is elegant pinot, with an almost sticky texture that seems surprising given the wine’s light hue. The 2016 season was dry, which no doubt helped with concentration as well as the sweet, brambly fruit and tiny tug from tannins. Subtle notes of caramel, baking spices and toast hold their proper place in the background of this smartly oaked red. Available at select Ontario LCBO stores and direct from the winery, exultet.ca.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Prince Edward County
- Varietal: Pinot noir
- Price: $39.95
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.