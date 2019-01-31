Fort Berens Riesling Reserve 2017, British Columbia

This is the “other” side of riesling – the full-bodied, superripe side. And a compelling effort it is, based on estate-grown fruit from Lillooet. Tipping the scales at 14.5-per-cent alcohol, it delivers sweetness in the middle, though the needle here ultimately points at “off-dry,” with much of that perceived sweetness owing as much to fruit ripeness as to residual sugar. Opulent apricot-peach notes meet lime and flowers. Versatile at the table. Available direct in small quantities, fortberens.ca.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Lillooet

Lillooet Varietal: Riesling

Riesling Price: $23.99