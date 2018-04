Classically Californian, which is to say richly oaked and smooth. This Napa Valley white delivers well-layered flavours of poached peach, brown butter, vanilla and other baking spices in a soft, full-bodied package. Great for creamy soups, grilled salmon, boiled lobster or a bowl of popcorn. Available in Ontario at the above price, $26.10 in Quebec.

