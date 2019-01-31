Frescobaldi Castelgiocondo Brunello di Montalcino 2013, Italy

Full and firm, this classically styled red from southern Tuscany combines mature fruit characters with lots of savoury intrigue. Ripe plum and prune lead the way, followed closely by baking spices, leather, tobacco and a faint nutty-Madeira quality. The tannins are slightly grainy but ripe, balanced by a saline-like acidity on the bright finish. Approachable now, it should evolve well for five or six years. Available in Ontario at the price below, $55.99 in British Columbia, $58.99 in Manitoba, $49.85 in Quebec, $56.99 in New Brunswick, $63.48 in Newfoundland.
- Year: 2013
- Region: Tuscany
- Varietal: Sangiovese
- Price: $52.95
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.