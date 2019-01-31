Frescobaldi Castelgiocondo Brunello di Montalcino 2013, Italy

Full and firm, this classically styled red from southern Tuscany combines mature fruit characters with lots of savoury intrigue. Ripe plum and prune lead the way, followed closely by baking spices, leather, tobacco and a faint nutty-Madeira quality. The tannins are slightly grainy but ripe, balanced by a saline-like acidity on the bright finish. Approachable now, it should evolve well for five or six years. Available in Ontario at the price below, $55.99 in British Columbia, $58.99 in Manitoba, $49.85 in Quebec, $56.99 in New Brunswick, $63.48 in Newfoundland.

