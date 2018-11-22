Gardet Cuvée Saint Flavy Tradition Brut Champagne, France

Very good value in bona-fide Champagne, a category in which most major non-vintage brands are now priced at roughly $20 or more than this reliable offering. The nose reveals heady bread and cherry-blossom notes. On the palate, it’s bone-dry over all yet with a delectable dollop of sweetness from the well-tuned dosage, with a replay of that bread-and-cherries profile along with lemon, dried apple and brioche. It’s like a fruit pastry with bubbles. Cheers to that. Available in Ontario.
- Region: Champagne
- Varietal: Sparkling blend
- Price: $43.95
