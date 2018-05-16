Graham’s Six Grapes Reserve Port, Portugal

Consistently one of the best bargains in port. So much going on. In the middle, there’s a rich essence of raisin, prune, cocoa and cream, with herbs dancing overhead, while underfoot there’s a barn floor of old planks coated in sawdust and, ever-so-subtly, cattle droppings. It all gets a nice lift from acidity and spice. Available in Ontario at the above price, $26.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $35.64 in Saskatchewan, $25.01 in Manitoba, $24.05 in Quebec.
- Region: Douro Valley
- Variety: Fortified red blend
- Price: $23.95
