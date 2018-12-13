Pick of the Week: Henry of Pelham Cuvée Catharine Carte Blanche Blanc de Blanc 2013, Ontario

A gem. Henry of Pelham has been in the sparkling-wine game a long time and this is among their most confident examples to date. The wine, from the 2013 harvest, luxuriated for longer than most French Champagnes in contact with lees, yielding notable depth and a seductively creamy texture. Yeast and baked apple on the nose are replayed on the medium-bodied, very dry palate, with tangy lemon and bright minerality rounding out the picture. Scrumptiously edible. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2013

2013 Region: Niagara

Niagara Varietal: Chardonnay

Chardonnay Price: $44.95